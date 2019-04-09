Alabama bill would require schools to start day with Pledge of Allegiance

An Alabama lawmaker introduced a bill last week to make sure the Pledge of Allegiance stays in public schools.

Republican House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter found out his grandchild’s school wasn’t reciting the pledge every morning, despite a state Board of Education requirement, AL.com reported. House Bill 339 would transfer authority over the pledge from the school board.

“I guess this gives it some teeth,” Ledbetter said.

The bill is slated to be taken up by the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday.