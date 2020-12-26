Possible active shooter at Texas resort prompts lockdown: reports

A popular Texas resort was in lockdown Friday night after reports of a possible active shooter.

Law enforcement swarmed the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine after 10 p.m. local time, and placed the hotel on lockdown as a precaution, Grapevine Police said on Twitter.

"We are searching each room while families wait in a secure part of the resort," police tweeted two hours later.

"There are no injuries reported, but we are still on scene and searching the area."

The lodge tweeted to the local CBS station that police were called after someone "made concerning statements threatening the safety of our guests." That person was being sought, the tweet said.

"For the safety of our guests, the resort is currently in lockdown & we following [sic] the lead of law enforcement."

Grapevine is a suburb located just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The Great Wolf Lodge is an indoor water park and resort, according to its website.

A guest staying at the lodge told KTVT that a text sent by the hotel warned customers not to leave their rooms amid reports of a possible active shooter.

Great Wolf Lodge told the outlet law enforcement is investigating the scene.