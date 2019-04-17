8 razor blades found on Michigan gas pump handle: police

Police in southwestern Michigan are warning residents to be vigilant after a patron reported finding razor blades on a gas pump handle.

A woman found two razor blades at Speedway on Ryno Street Monday evening, Coloma Township Police wrote on Facebook Tuesday evening.

When police inspected the next day, they found six more blades on top of the pump, the Detroit Free Press reported. Police reviewed surveillance footage but were unable to identify a suspect, the report said.

BOY EATING MCDONALD’S FINDS RAZOR BLADE IN HAPPY MEAL BOX

“They may have been there trying to do more, but then maybe someone may have saw them and they ran off. I’m not sure what happened,” Chief Wes Smigielski told WSBT 22.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the rusty blades' condition indicates that they could have been there for a few months. An investigation is ongoing.