Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published

F/A-18 Super Hornet crashes in California's Death Valley, 7 hurt on the ground

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities say seven people on the ground have been injured in the crash of a Navy jet in California's Mojave Desert.

Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor says the seven were park visitors and have only minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what happened to the pilot of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which went down during a training mission Wednesday morning.

US NAVY JET CRASHES NEAR BOMB TESTING RANGE IN CALIFORNIA, 7 INJURED, OFFICIALS SAY

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, an F/A-18D Hornet from the VX-9 Vampire squadron at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, flies out of what is known as Star Wars Canyon toward the Panamint range in Death Valley National Park, Calif. On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday in the California desert and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, officials said. The single-seat warplane went down at 9:50 a.m. during a routine training mission north of the China Lake base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, an F/A-18D Hornet from the VX-9 Vampire squadron at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, flies out of what is known as Star Wars Canyon toward the Panamint range in Death Valley National Park, Calif. On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday in the California desert and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, officials said. The single-seat warplane went down at 9:50 a.m. during a routine training mission north of the China Lake base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

The crash occurred near a park area nicknamed Star Wars Canyon where fighter jets practice low-flying maneuvers and tourists often gather to watch.

The crash area is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The aircraft was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley.