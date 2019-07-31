6 injured in explosion, fire at Houston-area ExxonMobil refinery, reports say

An explosion and fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery outside of Houston Wednesday has left at least six people injured, reports say.

A unit containing polypropylene material ⁠— a noncarcinogenic plastic ⁠— burst into flames late Wednesday morning at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins plant, sending parts of the city into a mandatory shelter-in-place, according to Fox 26. The flames and black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

"Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the community," ExxonMobil Baytown Area said in a statement. "As a precaution, our industrial hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the site and at the fence line, and we are cooperating with regulatory agencies."

At least two school districts in the area that didn't fall within the shelter-in-place order for Baytown are also implementing shelter-in-place precautions for their summer activities, according to Fox 26.

Some workers have begun returning to the plant's entrance after evacuating and ExxonMobil will hold a press conference about the incident at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.