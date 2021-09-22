Winning $432 million Mega Millions ticket was bought in a Manhattan pizza joint

That’s a lot of dough.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in a Manhattan pizza joint won a staggering $432 million on Tuesday night.

The lucky ticket, sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street in the Diamond District, was the only winner in the mammoth draw. The jackpot will be about $315 million as a cash lump sum, working out to about $192 million after taxes, Mega Millions said.

The pizza joint will also get a slice, with a $10,000 commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner was the only one to get all six numbers correct: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and the Mega Ball 13.

A ticket sold in Connecticut got all five white numbers but without the Mega Ball, winning $1 million.

The jackpot was so huge because it has not been won since June 8, when a winning ticket was sold in Illinois, the lottery said. The New York win means the next drawing – on Friday – resets to $20 million.

There’s a chance to be an even bigger winner before then, however – with Wednesday night’s Powerball draw standing at $490 million.

The big win is the second Mega Millions jackpot winner in the Empire State this year, with an Oneida County couple in February getting $96 million.

Tuesday’s win is far from the biggest so far this year – with $1.05 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, won by a group of players in Michigan in January.

The most recent Mega Millions winner in the five boroughs was Nancy Viola of Staten Island, who won $169 million in January 2016 thanks to a ticket bought by her NYPD sergeant husband, Vito. After taxes, their lump-sum payment was almost $65 million.

More recently, Brooklyn trucker David Johnson won $298.3 million in December 2018 with a Powerball ticket he bought at a service station near his home in East New York. He took home a lump sum of more than $114 million after taxes.

