Delaware
4 dead in Delaware head-on collision on interstate highway

Both drivers involved in the DE crash died at the scene

Associated Press
Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday.

Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle.

Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-495 when it collided with a Toyota pickup driven by a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia.

(Four people died in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 495 on Wednesday night in Delaware.)

Both drivers died at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota were pronounced dead at a hospital.