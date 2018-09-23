3D-printed gun activist Cody Wilson accused of sex with minor is jailed in US

The man at the center of a debate over 3D gun printing rights was extradited to the U.S. after fleeing to Taiwan when he learned he was under investigation for sexual assault, authorities said.

Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed, was arrested by local Taiwanese police and stands accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in Texas and paying her $500 afterward, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Wilson connected with the juvenile on SugarDaddyMeet.com and later met her at a coffee shop in South Austin before going to a hotel, where the alleged incident took place, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows the two leaving together in a black SUV registered to Wilson's company, police said.

TEXAN SAID HE'S SELLING 3D-PRINTED GUN PLANS, DESPITE RULING

“This was a collaborative effort that demonstrates the dedication of local, state, federal and international officials working together to bring this fugitive to justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau in a statement, reports FOX 26.

Wilson has been transported and booked into the Harris County Jail in Houston, with a bond set at $150,000, the local station reports.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have sued the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement allowing Wilson's company to disseminate its designs for making a 3D-printable gun. The lawsuit by mostly Democratic state attorneys general argued that such weapons could be used by criminals or terrorists.

A federal court last month barred Wilson from posting the designs online for free. However, he then began selling them for any amount of money to U.S. customers through his website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.