2nd suspect goes to North Carolina court in case of boy chained to porch with dead chicken

A former child welfare supervisor in North Carolina is expected to enter a plea in the case of an 11-year-old boy found chained to the front porch of her home with a dead chicken around his neck.

Union County District Attorney Trey Robinson told local media outlets Wanda Sue Larson will appear Tuesday morning in Monroe.

Larson was arrested in 2013 and charged with child abuse.

Her boyfriend, Dorian Harper, pleaded guilty March 18 to similar charges and was sentenced to at least six years in prison.

A deputy investigating a report of a loose pig found the boy handcuffed to the porch with a dead chicken tied around his neck.

Larson was the boy's legal guardian and was a supervisor with the local Department of Social Services.