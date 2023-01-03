Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

2nd New Jersey ice fisherman's body recovered in Kinnelon

NJ police found the men's belongings on the shoreline, saw two holes 100 yards from the shore

Associated Press
Authorities say they have recovered the body of a second man believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir.

Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had not returned after heading for Kinnelon on Friday to go ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir.

Prosecutors said Kinnelon police met family members at the reservoir and found their personal belongings on the shoreline. Two holes were observed in the ice about 100 yards from shore, officials said.

NJ COUPLE QUARRELED BEFORE WIFE ALLEGEDLY KILLED HUSBAND ON CHRISTMAS

The bodies of two New Jersey ice fishermen were found at a reservoir in Kinnelon.

Ice rescue teams recovered the body of one man Saturday, but the search for the second was halted that night due to weather and darkness. Dive teams resumed the search for the second victim Sunday, and authorities said his body was recovered Sunday afternoon.