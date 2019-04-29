22 calls to 911 about Kansas home where 2-year-old died

At least 22 separate 911 calls informed operators about a "dangerous environment" in a Wichita mobile home before a toddler was found dead and an infant severely injured earlier this month.

Officers responding to the last call on April 11 found Zaiden Javonovich, 2, dead and his 4-month-old brother seriously injured. The two were underweight, with Zaiden weighing just under 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) and his brother weighing 8 pounds (3.63 kilograms), according to a probable cause statement. The statement also said both children showed signs of physical abuse.

Most of the emergency calls came from Zaiden's parents, Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich, who are now charged with felony murder and child abuse. Other calls were from the children's grandmother, who was asking for help for the children.

The calls included shouting, allegations of domestic violence, and a woman crying and asking for help, and show that authorities were aware of problems at the home, according to copies of the calls obtained by The Wichita Eagle .

A social worker for the Kansas Department of Children and Families saw the family in their home on Nov. 28 and reported the children were healthy. On a visit Dec. 12, Marchant completed a safety plan. The agency closed the case Jan. 14 without finding abuse or neglect.

The Eagle reported a typical call would include Marchant, 22, threatening to kill herself or Javonovich, 28, throwing clothes outside and threatening to set them on fire. Children can be heard in the background of some of the calls.

Officers responding to the home on April 11 found Zaiden's parents fighting outside while the children were inside. Marchant told investigators she was upset that Javonovich let her sleep all day, while Javonovich said she was upset about the baby crying, according to the statement. Officers that night found Zaiden's body inside the home.

Donna Lloyd, Javonovich's mother and Zaiden's grandmother, called 911 several times, but it is unclear if her complaints were forwarded to the DCF or resulted in any legal action, The Eagle reported.

On Jan. 27, Lloyd warned about "a dangerous environment for those two babies." She said she was frustrated that her son was staying in a toxic relationship with Marchant, who she said would threaten to kill herself and the baby when Javonovich was at work.

Zaiden's family told the newspaper they have been advised by an attorney not to speak to the media.

Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies handled most of the calls, with only four of 20 calls resulting in reports.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said in an email that he doesn't "consider that to be a lot of contact for the area that they resided." He said none of the four cases involved child abuse or neglect, adding that there is no documentation showing that the sheriff's office contacted the DCF.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com