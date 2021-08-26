Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

2 killed, 1 injured in Illinois courthouse shooting

The suspects have been taken into custody

Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide any other details about the victims or the suspects. His assistant, David Guzman, said the area has been secured and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said.

Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (AP NEWSROOM, Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal )

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey provided no other details.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles south of Chicago.

