Maryland student, 15, pleads guilty to second-degree rape in HS locker room attack: report

A 15-year-old from Maryland has pleaded guilty in juvenile court during a closed hearing Thursday to second-degree rape and attempted rape in a high school locker room attack police said involved a broomstick last fall, according to a report.

The former Damascus High School football player was charged, along with four of his teammates, in the alleged assault of four 14-year-old teammates before practice on Halloween. They allegedly used a broomstick to rape or attempt to rape their victims after restraining them.

Police reportedly said in court papers that one victim asked an attacker to stop but was told it was "tradition." Defense attorney Daniel Wright called it "a hazing incident that went to an extreme."

The Washington Post cited three people familiar with the outcome of the case.

The teen is excepted back in the Montgomery County Juvenile Courthouse to face sentencing in two months. He could be sent to a juvenile detention facility, placed on probation or both, The Post reported.

The other four suspects have been charged as adults with first-degree rape and could face life in prison if convicted.

Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.