14-year-old dies after tree falls on car

A 14-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on a car in Maryland, trapping three others inside.

News outlets report the girl in the back seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday. A 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and the driver of the car, who is the mother of the deceased girl, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after the tree fell about 5:30 p .m.

The tree fell on the Hyundai Sonata in Timonium. The Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company used a crane to remove it from the car.

The crash happened as storms swept through the Baltimore area. Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says authorities are investigating whether the weather played a role in the accident.