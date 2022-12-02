Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

10 middle school students in Los Angeles appear to have overdosed on marijuana edibles

Some of the CA children, between ages 12 and 15, were taken to medical centers after experiencing distress

Associated Press
Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.

The students, between 12 and 15 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to pediatric medical centers.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products and investigators are trying to determine whether all 10 students got the substances from the same source.

FENTANYL DRIVES SURGE IN US OVERDOSE DEATHS IN WAKE OF NATION'S OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Christopher Angel, 12, told the Los Angeles Times that three people in his class were affected.

"They were acting weird, tired, high," he said.

Ten middle school students in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles appeared to have overdosed on marijuana edible products.

Ten middle school students in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles appeared to have overdosed on marijuana edible products. (Fox News)

Firefighters searched the campus to make sure there were no other ill students, Scott said.

Crews were able to determine that the substance was not related to fentanyl, a highly addictive and potentially lethal drug, and paramedics did not administer the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone, officials said.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said medical assistance was requested "in an abundance of caution" but that the campus remained "safe and open for instruction."

No other information was immediately available.