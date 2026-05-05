Tanner Horner sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl during FedEx delivery

A former FedEx driver who admitted to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, was sentenced to death Tuesday by a Texas jury.

Tanner Horner, 34, a former delivery driver accused of kidnapping and strangling the 7-year-old after hitting her with his delivery van in 2022, was sentenced to death by a Tarrant County jury.

After 19 days of testimony, both sides rested their cases on Monday and delivered closing remarks on Tuesday morning.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

In 2023, Horner admitted to abducting Strand while delivering a package to her father’s home in Paradise, a town of fewer than 500 people about 60 miles northwest of Dallas .

Her body was found on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing less than 10 miles away from the property.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Horner, authorities said, was delivering a package of Barbie dolls intended to be Strand’s Christmas present. Athena was set to return to Oklahoma with her mother after the holidays and had been staying with her father, Jacob Strand, and stepmother, Ashley Strand, in Wise County.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

SEND US A TIP HERE