    SEE THE PHOTOS: Armed Man at Nancy's Guthrie's Home

    FBI-released footage of a masked gunman at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tuscon, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026.

  • A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    This image released by the FBI shows an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tuscon, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026.
    Provided by FBI
  • The individual appears to be wearing a gun holster in the middle of his waistband.
    The individual appears to be wearing a gun holster in the middle of his waistband.
    Provided by FBI
  • An exterior view of the front entrance of Nancy Guthrie's home a few days after the alleged abduction.
    An exterior view of the front entrance of Nancy Guthrie's home a few days after the alleged abduction.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital
  • The person has a distinctive gait according to experts.
    The person has a distinctive gait according to experts.
    Provided by FBI
  • The person bends down to pick flowers from the garden bed with his left hand.
    The person bends down to pick flowers from the garden bed with his left hand.
    Provided by FBI
  • The person seems to be attempting to cover the camera with flowers picked from the garden.
    The person seems to be attempting to cover the camera with flowers picked from the garden.
    Provided by FBI
  • A detailed view of a patch of purple lantana flowers located outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    Close-up view of a purple trailing lantana patch outside of Nancy's Guthrie's home from which the individual was seen pulling flowers.
    Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital
  • A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    A close-up of the backpack worn by the armed individual.
    Provided by FBI
  • Close-up of Nancy Guthrie's porch in Tucson, Arizona, showing several red droplets.
    Drops of blood appear on the front entrance to Nancy Guthrie's home along with the remnants of the flowers.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital
  • Nancy Guthrie’s front door and a Google Nest doorbell mount plate.
    Nancy Guthrie’s front door and her Google Nest doorbell mount plate with the camera removed.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital
  • A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    The armed individual appears to have light emitting from his mouth.
    Provided by FBI
