SEE THE PHOTOS: Armed Man at Nancy's Guthrie's Home
FBI-released footage of a masked gunman at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tuscon, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026.
- This image released by the FBI shows an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tuscon, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026.read more
- The individual appears to be wearing a gun holster in the middle of his waistband.read more
- An exterior view of the front entrance of Nancy Guthrie's home a few days after the alleged abduction.read more
- The person has a distinctive gait according to experts.read more
- The person bends down to pick flowers from the garden bed with his left hand.read more
- The person seems to be attempting to cover the camera with flowers picked from the garden.read more
- Close-up view of a purple trailing lantana patch outside of Nancy's Guthrie's home from which the individual was seen pulling flowers.read more
- A close-up of the backpack worn by the armed individual.read more
- Drops of blood appear on the front entrance to Nancy Guthrie's home along with the remnants of the flowers.read more
- Nancy Guthrie’s front door and her Google Nest doorbell mount plate with the camera removed.read more
- The armed individual appears to have light emitting from his mouth.read more
