Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Scott Peterson breaks silence, Bryan Kohberger's defense ploy, cult kidnapping

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan on Scott Peterson’s efforts to seek a new trial after being convicted of killing his wife and unborn child in 2002.
KILLER'S CONFESSION: Scott Peterson breaks his silence on his extramarital affair with Amber Frey.
LAST CHANCE: Scott Peterson’s most outrageous defense claims debunked amid new appeal, documentaries.
Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci, has broken his silence about his extramarital affair.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
IDAHO MURDERS: Prosecutors poke holes in Bryan Kohberger defense team ploy.
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, U.S. (August Frank/Pool via REUTERS)
SOUTH CAROLINA SAGA: Alex Murdaugh scores another chance to show jury tampering at murder trial.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C.
DEADLY MATCH: Police seek public’s help identifying suspected serial killer.
SIN CITY KILLING: Murder trial begins for Las Vegas-area Democrat politician accused in journalist's slaying.
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, argues in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
CULT KIDNAPPING: Mom accused of keeping missing daughter, 5, hidden in "compound" for months with help from adult sons.
YUPPIE DON FINDS GOD: Former mob boss becomes born-again Christian behind bars.
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
This article was written by Fox News staff.