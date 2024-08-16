Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Scott Peterson breaks silence, Bryan Kohberger's defense ploy, cult kidnapping

Alex Murdaugh scores win in fight for new trial, Las Vegas trial begins for politician accused in journalist's slaying

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Scott Peterson seeking a new trial, claims he is innocent Video

Scott Peterson seeking a new trial, claims he is innocent

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan on Scott Peterson’s efforts to seek a new trial after being convicted of killing his wife and unborn child in 2002.

KILLER'S CONFESSION: Scott Peterson breaks his silence on his extramarital affair with Amber Frey.

LAST CHANCE: Scott Peterson’s most outrageous defense claims debunked amid new appeal, documentaries.

Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci, has broken his silence about his extramarital affair.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

IDAHO MURDERS: Prosecutors poke holes in Bryan Kohberger defense team ploy.

Kohberger enters with grin

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, U.S. (August Frank/Pool via REUTERS)

SOUTH CAROLINA SAGA: Alex Murdaugh scores another chance to show jury tampering at murder trial.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

Alex-Murdaugh-Financial-Crimes

Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C.

DEADLY MATCH: Police seek public’s help identifying suspected serial killer.

SIN CITY KILLING: Murder trial begins for Las Vegas-area Democrat politician accused in journalist's slaying.

Robert Telles wears prison jumpsuit in court

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, argues in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.  (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

CULT KIDNAPPING: Mom accused of keeping missing daughter, 5, hidden in "compound" for months with help from adult sons.

YUPPIE DON FINDS GOD: Former mob boss becomes born-again Christian behind bars.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

This article was written by Fox News staff.