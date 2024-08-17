Falcons' Raheem Morris defends decision to sit Michael Penix in preseason game: 'Saw enough last week'

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-2 in the preseason after the team lost 13-12 to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday. While preseason records are insignificant, a key Falcons coaching decision sparked some questions.

The Falcons' prized free-agent acquisition, Kirk Cousins, is not expected to take the field for any of the three exhibition games, which some believed opened the door for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to see significant playing time.

But Penix, the No. 8 selection in this year's NFL Draft, never took a snap Saturday in Baltimore.

Taylor Heinicke started the game against the Ravens before John Paddock relieved him. After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked about his decision to sit the rookie.

"It was all about that. Last week we wanted to get him out there and get a feel for what he was in a live game, which we kind of already knew," Morris said via the Falcons' official website.

Morris was referring to Penix's performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the preseason. He expressed the coaching staff's belief it "saw enough last week" from the rookie signal-caller and wanted to "mitigate" injury risks.

"We wanted to see him be able to answer questions, talk about it on the sideline, go out there and execute, make mistakes and know what to do. ... We saw enough last week of Michael Penix in the live stuff, and now we had the chance to mitigate him, and in practice, you know, we give him a bunch of live stuff in practice that you do everything that you would do in a game other than get hit."

Penix finished last week's game with 104 passing yards.

The Falcons' decision to keep Penix out of preseason action comes just days after the Minnesota Vikings announced J.J. McCarthy would undergo season-ending surgery. McCarthy played last week in the Vikings' preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Falcons shocked the NFL when the team made the surprising decision to use a top-10 draft pick on a quarterback shortly after signing Cousins to a four-year deal. Cousins appeared to be initially stunned by the move.

During the NFL Network's broadcast of the draft, Daniel Jeremiah said he contacted the four-time Pro Bowler's agent, Mike McCartney. Jeremiah said McCartney suggested the Falcons' front office did not give Cousins a "heads-up" about their draft plan.

"Kirk Cousins was not given really a heads-up on this whole thing," Jeremiah said .

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.