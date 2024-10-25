Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Parents of Jennifer Gledhill — who was charged with allegedly murdering her husband — have been arrested

Matthew Johnson was a member of the Utah National Guard

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Utah mom accused of shooting National Guardsman husband in bed Video

Utah mom accused of shooting National Guardsman husband in bed

Utah mother Jennifer Gledhill is accused of fatally shooting her husband Matthew Johnson in the head, as FOX 13 Salt Lake City reports.

The parents of Jennifer Gledhill — a woman charged for allegedly murdering her husband Matthew Johnson — have been arrested.

They face obstruction of justice charges, records indicate.

Police booking affidavits for the parents, Thomas and Rosalie Gledhill, allege that they lied to authorities, took part in cleanup of the man's death and disposed evidence, according to ksl.com.

Johnson was part of the Utah National Guard, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill noted in a statement included in a press release from earlier this month about the charging of Jennifer Gledhill.

A black and white photo of Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson's friends and family last heard from him on Sept. 21, though he is now presumed dead. (Cottonwood Heights PD)

An informant notified police he had an affair with Gledhill, according to that press release. 

Gledhill allegedly told the informant that she shot her husband.

"The defendant told the informant that she shot Mr. Johnson on September 21, 2024, as he slept in their bed. She told the informant that she put Mr. Johnson's body into a rooftop storage container, slid him down the stairs of their home, and loaded his body into the back of their minivan," the press release stated.

Gledhill's home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah

Jennifer Gledhill apparently told her lover that she had shot her husband in the head. (FOX 13 Salt Lake City)

"The defendant said she smashed Mr. Johnson's phone and hid his truck in a nearby neighborhood. The defendant said she then took her husband's body north, dug a hole, and buried him in a shallow grave. The informant said that he noticed bruises all over the defendant's body, and when asked about them, the defendant said they were from moving Mr. Johnson's body and cleaning their house," the release indicated.

The press release stated that a neighbor informed police she saw Gledhill's parents cleaning. 

The front door of Gledhill's home

Jennifer Gledhill had previously, and unsuccessfully, tried to get a restraining order against Matthew Johnson. (FOX 13 Salt Lake City)

"A neighbor told police that on September 24, 2024, she saw the defendant’s parents in the defendant’s house cleaning; they did not leave the house until 11 p.m. When police confronted the defendants' parents about them being at the defendant’s home on September 24, 2024, her mother said she was only there for an hour," the press release stated. "The defendant’s father said he didn’t remember details of the day except that he had been at the defendant’s house for a short period of time."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.