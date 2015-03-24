World’s tallest roller coaster will be higher than Washington Monument

next Image 1 of 3

With twisting tracks, hairpin turns and unpredictable drops, roller coasters can be scary enough.

But even the most daring thrill seeker might think twice about boarding the world's tallest roller coaster when it debuts in Orlando.

Introducing Skyscaper- a 55-story attraction that will wind around a 570 ft. tower (that’s taller than the Washington Monument at 555 feet). Total ride time is expected to be about three minutes.

Right now, the world's tallest roller coaster is Kingda Ka, which stands 456 feet, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Passengers will take a glass elevator up to the ride, enjoying stunning views of the city. After boarding, that's when the fun begins. The new ride will hurl passengers to the ground below, reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour.

Death defying drops not your thing? Non-riders can relax on a look-out deck that will tower 535 ft.

In a recent press release, Bill Kitchen, Founder of U.S. Thrill Rides and creator of the Polercoaster, said “Not only will the 'Skyscraper' coaster be the world’s tallest, we believe it will be the most thrilling. There will be incredible heart-pounding inside and outside loops, dives, spirals and inversions like the world has never seen.”

The project is estimated at $200 million, and is set to become the tallest structure in Orlando. Unlike most thrill rides in the city that are located within theme parks, Skyscraper will be located on Orlando International Drive, an area populated with hotels and restaurant.

Brave adventurers will get their chance to ride the new coaster in 2016.