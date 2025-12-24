World’s largest nativity scene towers over city with record-breaking holy figures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s largest nativity scene is welcoming visitors back this year in Alicante, Spain, where the towering display has once again taken over Town Hall Square in the city center.

First built in 2020, the oversized figures earned a Guinness World Records (GWR) for being the tallest nativity set in the world.

The Giant Nativity Scene, as it is known, has become a must-see holiday attraction for locals and tourists alike.

The massive scene features the Holy Family — Jesus, Mary and Joseph — along with the three wise men.

Baby Jesus, shown lying in his manger, measures 10 feet, 10.7 inches high and 10 feet, 10.3 inches wide, while stretching more than 13 feet in length, according to GWR.

Joseph towers over the display at 59 feet, 2.6 inches tall and about 15 feet wide.

Mary, the mother of God, measures 34 feet, 8.9 inches high and 11 feet, 5.4 inches wide.

"It's time we reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas."

"It's beautiful," wrote a Facebook user about the scene. "It's time we reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas."

The Giant Nativity Scene officially opened for the season on Nov. 23, inviting families to stop by for photos and holiday strolls.

Fox News Digital reached out to the tourism board in Alicante for comment and more details.

Meanwhile, Christmas cheer has returned to the historic city of Bethlehem in the West Bank — after a two-year pause due to the war in Gaza.

Located in the center of Bethlehem, Manger Square is named for the manger in which Jesus was laid after his birth.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who has served as the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem since 2020, kicked off the celebration during a traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for "a Christmas full of light," as The Associated Press reported.

"We, all together — we decide to be the light, and the light of Bethlehem is the light of the world," he told the assembled crowd.