Woman sues Disney World, claims she suffered severe injuries caused by attacking bird

A woman from the Midwest has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World after she was allegedly struck by a bird at the Polynesian Village Resort.

Lisa Dixon, who was temporarily living at her family’s property in Celebration, Fla., claims she suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as herniated discs, as a result of being “dive-bombed” by the bird on a dock near the resort in May 2017, according to her lawyer.

“If there’s a company that’s well-versed in safety, it should be Disney,” Dixon’s lawyer Thomas Schmitt told the Orlando Sentinel.

Dixon’s lawsuit further alleges that Disney is aware of seasonal migrating birds that may pose a threat to guests, but takes no action to warn guests.

Schmitt claims the bird strike, which he likened to being hit in the head with a baseball, has “changed” Dixon’s life and personality. She will also need surgery, he said.

She’s seeking damages in excess of $15,000, the Sentinel reports.

“We will respond to the allegations, as appropriate, in court," a Disney spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Fox News.