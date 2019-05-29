Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Woman sues Disney World, claims she suffered severe injuries caused by attacking bird

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
A woman from the Midwest has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World after she was allegedly struck by a bird at the Polynesian Village Resort.

Lisa Dixon, who was temporarily living at her family’s property in Celebration, Fla., claims she suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as herniated discs, as a result of being “dive-bombed” by the bird on a dock near the resort in May 2017, according to her lawyer.

TOWN DEVELOPED BY WALT DISNEY COMPANY MISSPELLS 'WALT' ON FOUNTAIN

“If there’s a company that’s well-versed in safety, it should be Disney,” Dixon’s lawyer Thomas Schmitt told the Orlando Sentinel.

Her lawyer claims the bird strike, which he likened to being hit in the head with a baseball, has “changed” Dixon’s life and personality. (Walt Disney World/Ryan Wendler)

Dixon’s lawsuit further alleges that Disney is aware of seasonal migrating birds that may pose a threat to guests, but takes no action to warn guests.

Schmitt claims the bird strike, which he likened to being hit in the head with a baseball, has “changed” Dixon’s life and personality. She will also need surgery, he said.

She’s seeking damages in excess of $15,000, the Sentinel reports.

“We will respond to the allegations, as appropriate, in court," a Disney spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Fox News.