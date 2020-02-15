Kate Middleton admits she sometimes has 'mom guilt,' reflects on her own childhood in rare interview

Even the Duchess of Cambridge suffers from mom guilt.

Kate Middleton conducted a rare interview this week on a podcast all about motherhood, and it turns out the British royal can relate to moms everywhere.

Speaking with host of the "Happy Mum Happy Baby" podcast, Giovanna Fletcher, Middleton confessed that she, too, feels at fault when royal duties come in the way of raising her and Prince William's three children: George, 6; Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 21 months.

When asked by Fletcher if she ever has "mom guilt," Middleton responded: "Yes, absolutely! I think anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying."

"Even this morning at the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'" Middleton, 38, shared.

"It's a constant challenge," the Duchess continued, adding: "You hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

Fletcher related, saying it feels as if there's "always something" to feel guilty about. The Duchess agreed: "Exactly! And always sort of questioning your own decisions and judgments and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."

The royal mother of three also opened up about her own childhood and shared her appreciation of having hands-on parents.

"It was great fun. I'm very lucky to come from a very strong family," the Duchess said. "My parents were hugely dedicated to my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us."

Middleton reflected on her parents "always shouting" at her and her siblings' sporting events and instilling in her an appreciation for the little things.

"I remember from my childhood doing the simple things -- going for a walk together, and that's what I try to do with my children, as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures, as a parent," Middleton said.

"I see that even now with my own children," the royal mom added, referencing the less extravagant things in life.

"Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provide such enjoyment," Middleton said.

The mother of three said one piece of advice that's been helpful to her is realizing it's "not totally" a mother's responsibility to do it all.

"We all have good days, bad days," she said. "Actually if you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling, I think it makes such a difference."

Middleton's revealing interview, released Saturday, comes ahead of a reported break the Duchess plans to take with her husband Prince William, 37, later this month. A source dished to Us Weekly magazine that George and Charlotte have a short school break from Monday to Friday, so the parents will be dedicated to spending time doing activities as a family of five.

