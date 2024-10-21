Expand / Collapse search
White House launches revamped visitor experience with new stop on tour

Public tour will share greater historical context of the mansion

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
The White House has launched a new tour experience to give visitors a deeper educational view of the people’s house. 

It was unveiled on Monday. 

In collaboration with the National Park Service, the White House Curator’s office, the private, nonprofit White House Historical Association, presidential libraries and the History Channel, first lady Jill Biden led the tour improvements, according to the Associated Press.

HISTORICAL TIME CAPSULE CONTAINING LETTER FROM PRESIDENT COOLIDGE UNVEILED AT NATIONAL WWI MUSEUM

"When Joe became president, I took a look at the public tour, which I’m told hasn’t seen any significant improvements in decades, and thought there has to be a way to reimagine this tour experience, add more educational content and storytelling, while also preserving and protecting its history. So, we did," the first lady said in a press release.

New digital displays and signage are placed along the tour route, giving historical context to the mansion rooms and hallways that visitors will pass.

white house tour

First lady Jill Biden announced educational enhancements to The White House tour on Monday. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

There will also be a three-dimensional architectural model of The White House showing the evolution of the mansion beginning in 1792, focusing on key renovation milestones. 

The tour route has been expanded to include a glimpse of the Diplomatic Reception Room.

new white house tour

The White House tour will have new guided digital displays and a stop at the Diplomatic Reception Room. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

"Previously, the public tour route on the ground floor of the White House only included the Library, Vermeil Room, and China Room," the press release indicated.

The Diplomatic Reception Room, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt hosted his "fireside chats" during the Great Depression and World War II, will play audio recordings of the chats upon entry to the room.

white house tour

The White House public tour will have more signage and digital displays to help guide visitors through the mansion with educational and historical context. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

"The White House, like all national parks, are living classrooms that provide the public with inspirational and educational opportunities to connect with our nation's shared heritage," Chuck Sams, National Park Service director, said in the release.

Historic moments of the White House and various presidencies are displayed in "A Living Timeline" through the East Colonnade on graphic and media displays capturing each era. 

new white house tour

White House tours can be requested via the White House or by reaching out to members of Congress. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)

White House tours can be requested via the White House or by reaching out to local members of Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.