Embassy Suites employee assaulted in 'unprovoked' attack, hotel says of viral video footage

Viral videos of a worker hitting a guest with a telephone during a brawl at an Atlanta hotel don’t show the full story, according to the hotel.

The incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria Monday afternoon. Videos shared online show a woman – not wearing a mask – berating the hotel employee, who is on a phone before the employee holds the other woman’s head, beats her with the phone and pulls her hair.

“She clocked her a—w/ that mf phone,” the witness captioned one of their videos.

However, the departing guest actually assaulted the front desk employee “unprovoked,” a hotel spokesperson said.

The worker has filed charges with the Cobb County Police Department, according to the hotel spokesperson. Police didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

“We are pleased to report that our associate suffered only minor injuries, though she obviously is shaken,” the spokesperson said.

More videos then show the guest chasing the employee and grappling with her, with the two women hitting and kicking at each other. Two men then try to break up the fight.

The employee then flees again toward a back office with the angry woman in pursuit as the videos continue. They appear to struggle over a door, and the videos end there.

“Please allow us to emphatically state that we do not condone this sort of activity in any way, shape or form,” the hotel spokesperson said. “Violence is never the answer.”

