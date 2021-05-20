Universal Studios in Florida to reopen the last of its closed hotels

Theme parks are continuing to reopen.

Over a year ago, theme parks across the country had to temporarily shut their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While many parks eventually reopened their doors, they didn’t fully reopen.

Now, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, many theme parks are moving closer to fully reopening. This includes Universal Studios in Florida, which just announced that one of its hotels will soon be reopening.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel will reopen on June 16. The hotel announced the reopening on its Facebook page, where it also provided a link for guests to start making reservations.

On Facebook, the hotel wrote, "The day has finally arrived! We are so excited to share that we will be welcoming guests back to Aventura Hotel starting June 16. Plan your next getaway now."

Universal Studios also recently reopened one of its other hotels, Click Orlando reports. The Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites is scheduled to reopen on May 26.

Once the Aventura reopens, all of Universal’s hotels will be reopened at its Florida resort.

This isn’t the only way Universal Studios is moving closer to a pre-pandemic state.

Fox News previously reported in early May that Universal Orlando had decided to end its temperature screenings. In an update on its website, titled "New Safety Guidelines: Getting Closer to Normal," the theme park also said it would reduce social distancing requirements.

"We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials," the theme park said in the update. "There are no more temperature checks upon entry. And Social Distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet (1 meter)."