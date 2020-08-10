Expand / Collapse search
United flight searched in New Jersey after passenger made bomb threat

Flight 2304 was searched in Newark Liberty International Airport after a passenger made a concerning remark

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A New Jersey-bound United Airlines flight was searched after a passenger reportedly made a bomb threat on Sunday, local news outlet The Lakewood Scoop shared Sunday evening.

Police and K-9 were brought in to go through passenger luggage for potential explosives. After clearing the luggage, passengers were reportedly bused to a terminal. (Courtesy Lakewood Scoop)

Flight 2304 left from Los Angeles International Airport and landed in Newark Liberty International Airport at around 4:30 p.m. The passenger who made the alleged remarks was removed from the aircraft by local authorities and the flight’s cargo hold was subsequently searched on the tarmac.

Police and K-9 were brought in to go through passenger luggage for potential explosives. After clearing the luggage, passengers were reportedly bused to a terminal.

The passenger who made the alleged remarks was removed from the aircraft by local authorities and the flight’s cargo hold was subsequently searched on the tarmac. (Courtesy Lakewood Scoop)

A spokesperson for United confirmed for Fox News that the flight in question was greeted by emergency services but noted that it was originally meant for an unidentified medical emergency.

“United flight 2304 from Los Angeles to Newark, NJ was met by emergency vehicles due to an onboard medical emergency,” United’s corporate communications rep Kimberly Gibbs said in a statement. “During the medical emergency onboard, the passenger made a remark which created a potential security concern. The flight landed safely and the customer was transported to a local hospital.”

No injuries were reported at the scene.(Courtesy Lakewood Scoop)

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the Newark Liberty airport did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

