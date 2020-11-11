United adds Clorox 360 sprayers to disinfect 35 terminals in ‘busy’ airports

Two weeks before any Thanksgiving travel commences, United Airlines has announced it has implemented Clorox electrostatic sprayers in nearly three-dozen airport terminals.

The commercial airline giant has made this sanitization update in 35 of “the busiest airports” where it operates as a way to protect passengers and United staff in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The portable electrostatic sprayers will disinfect surfaces in ticketing lobbies, terminals, gate rooms, employee spaces and United Club locations, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

35 airports that are getting electrostatic sprayers in United terminals Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Washington Reagan, Denver, Dallas Fort Worth, Newark, Fort Lauderdale, Greensboro, Guam, Honolulu, Washington Dulles, Houston George Bush, Kona, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, LaGuardia, London Heathrow, Orlando, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New Orleans, Maui, Chicago O’Hare, Portland, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Antonio, Seattle, San Francisco, Sacramento, Orange County and Tampa

Each sprayer will use an EPA-approved solution that kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory infection known as COVID-19.

The sprayers, which are formally known as the Clorox Total 360 System, work by charging and atomizing cleaning solution to “reach and uniformly coat germ-prone surfaces, including areas that conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.”

United anticipates all 35 airports will use the electrostatic sprayers nightly starting in December, according to the release. The airline also intends to add this high-tech cleaning method to other airports in early 2021.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience," said Mike Hanna, United’s senior vice president of airport operations, in a company statement.

"In teaming up with Clorox, we've worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel,” he added. ”This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety."

In addition to electrostatic sprayers being used in airport terminals and United flights, the company has also been using Clorox Disinfection Wipes to sanitize areas and has recently provided antimicrobial gloves to ramp and baggage service employees.

For the upcoming holiday, Tripadvisor’s 2020 Thanksgiving Travel Index estimates that 11% of Americans will travel by plane.