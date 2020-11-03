Expand / Collapse search
Japan's largest airport offering coronavirus testing for travelers

Japan's largest airport now offering COVID-19 testing

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Welcome, guests – would you like a test?

The largest airport in Japan is now offering COVID-19 testing in a bid to boost consumer confidence in international travel amid the ongoing outbreak.

The Narita International Airport PCR Center opened on Monday, marking the first testing lab of its kind to operate within a Japanese air hub, Reuters reports. Though the outlet said the tests are “aimed” at international travelers who need to prove they’re negative for the viral disease to enter their next destination, a notice on the Narita Airport website explains that the PCR tests are available to all customers.

A medical staff member conducts a demo test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport.

A medical staff member conducts a demo test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport. (STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tests at the airport lab are reportedly not covered by insurance, costing about $380 with an appointment and $444 without an appointment, per the memo.

The Nippon Medical School Foundation-run lab can deliver results in six hours. Officials hope to speed up the process, however, and be able to issue results in two hours by the end of November.

A medial worker sits in an cubicle for interviews during a media tour of the coronavirus PCR testing center at Narita International Airport.

A medial worker sits in an cubicle for interviews during a media tour of the coronavirus PCR testing center at Narita International Airport. (Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Friday, Japan relaxed some travel restrictions for nine Asian countries and regions.

Statistically speaking, Reuters reports that the island country has “weathered the pandemic better than many major economies.” As of Tuesday morning, 102,431 reported cases of coronavirus and 1,787 deaths have been reported in Japan, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.