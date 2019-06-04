'Unemployed hypnotist' given suspended sentence for grabbing Aer Lingus flight attendant

A traveler described as an “unemployed hypnotist” has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an Aer Lingus flight attendant.

Ulrich Trappe, 45, was waiting for his connecting flight to New York after arriving at the Dublin Airport from Berlin, when he allegedly approached a flight attendant “from the rear and grabbed her buttocks for a couple of seconds and proceeded to stare,” at her, a court heard of the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

“When the injured party turned to confront the man, he stared and smiled at her," police officer Jack Farrell told the court, per the Irish Independent.

Airport police subsequently detained Trappe and notified the Dublin police force.

Trappe’s defense attorney claimed that Trappe may have been suffering a psychiatric episode, as he was also behaving erratically when police arrived. Farrell agreed, saying Trappe had been trying to touch one of the responding officer’s ties before being told to keep his “hands and feet” to himself, the Irish Examiner reported.

The man’s attorney also claimed his client had been taking medication, and suffering from depression. He also asked Judge John Cheatle to take into account that Trappe had no prior convictions, and had not physically hurt the flight attendant.

The judge noted that the woman was, however, emotionally distressed, and said she should never expect to be subjected to such behavior while performing her duties.

Trappe was given a one-month sentence, suspended on the condition he not re-offend within a year.

A representative for Aer Lingus said the airline is declining to comment on the incident, as it is now a criminal matter.