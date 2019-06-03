Ryanair passenger allegedly suffers severe burns after flight attendant drops boiling hot water on him

A Ryanair passenger claims he was left severely burned on a flight after a crew member spilled boiling hot water on him.

Thomas McNab, 49, boarded the Scotland-bound flight in Fara, Portugal, last month with his partner Tonina Ciantar, when he says the alleged incident occurred.

According to a Facebook post by Ciantar, she claims the flight crew member “dropped boiling water” on McNab’s ankles from the drink cart, leaving him “screaming” in pain.

Though the accident was not the only issue Ciantar – and others on social media — took issue with: It was how the flight attendants allegedly responded.

"About four [or] five cups were scattered on the floor and he was screaming that boiling water had gone down the front of his trousers and on to his feet,” Ciantar told to SWNS, "he stood up and ran to the bathroom to get the shoes off and try and get some cold water on them.”

"The flight attendant didn’t even offer to get emergency assistance or move our seat so Thomas could stretch his legs out,” she added, claiming that the woman offered McNab with gel pads and cream for his burns, but did not offer cold water.

Ciantar also claims the flight attendant then shamed McNab for wanting an ambulance when the flight landed.

Once the flight landed the “crew member who dropped the water was nowhere to be seen,” Ciantar claimed to SWNS.

McNab was finally taken to the hospital, where he received care that Ciantar believes should have been given on the plane immediately following the burns.

"They submerged his feet in cold water and wrapped them in bandages, like they should have done on the plane. I understand accidents happen, but the treatment by staff in the aftermath was shocking.”

Ciantar wrote on Facebook that she contacted Ryanair about the incident, but had not heard back.

In a statement to Fox News, Ryanair said they contacted the customer on May 28 and are investigating the incident.

“Our customer service team has contacted this customer (on 28 May) looking for further information but has yet to receive a response. We will not be making further comment while the investigation continues.”