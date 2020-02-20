Twitter users scold woman who posed on 2,800-foot mountain's edge: 'No picture is worth falling'

Yikes!

Social media commenters have scolded a rash tourist who posed for the camera on a mountain edge, nearly 2,800 feet above the ground in Rio De Janerio, Brazil.

On Sunday, a 15-second video clip of the reckless stunt hit Twitter. In the footage, a woman in a pink tank top smiled, inched down a nearly-vertical incline of the monolithic Pedra da Gávea mountain and threw her arms in the air. The person behind the camera then panned to the left, capturing the stunning panoramic views of the ocean, beach, mountains and city – which laid 2,769-feet below.

Though some daredevils were quick to share photos of themselves at the same precipice, others were more skeptical of the desire to achieve such a feat.

"I got anxiety just watching this," one wrote.

"People will do anything these days for the perfect selfie," another commenter agreed.

"No picture is worth falling,” one argued.

Tourism site Visit Brazil claims that the Pedra da Gávea is "the world's biggest coastline monolith" and offers one of the most stunning views of Rio de Janeiro from its ethereal peak.

“Visitors can reach the top of the monolith after a hard and demanding trek of approximately three hours,” the site warns.

According to a global study, at least 259 people died while taking selfies – often in dangerous positions – between 2011 and 2017.

