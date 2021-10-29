Thanksgiving dinner: 5 recipes to win over everyone's taste buds

This Thanksgiving, you may be hosting a smaller gathering and looking for something different from a traditional roasted whole turkey. Or perhaps you’re simply looking to supplement Thanksgiving’s signature staple entrée with something different.

Here's inspiration below, from a boneless turkey breast roast with easy pan gravy to a butternut squash mac and cheese that steals the show. Read on to get cooking.

Herb-Roasted Turkey Tenderloin by Dan Zehr of Platter Talk

"This simple roast turkey tenderloin is a trimmed-down and simplified version of the full monty. It’s perfect for people who aren’t expert chefs or those who are having a smaller Thanksgiving celebration," says Dan Zehr of Platter Talk . "You can make it in well under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of preparing a traditional whole turkey."

Feel free to get creative and flavor with your favorite fresh or dried herbs. Though dried rosemary and sage are suggested below, Zehr says that tarragon, thyme, and marjoram also work well with this dish.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

24 oz. turkey tenderloin

1 tbsp dried sage

1 tbsp dried rosemary

fresh ground pepper to taste

Get the full recipe here .

The Best Vegan Meatloaf With Lentils and Walnuts by Alena Schowalter of Nutriciously.com

"Packed with flavor and plant-based protein, it's a budget-friendly meal that is quite easy to make. Vegetarian and meat-eaters alike love the texture and the recipe can easily be prepared a couple of hours ahead of time before the main dinner occasion," says Alena Schowalter of nuticiously.com , who suggests serving this loaf with roasted or mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Makes 8 slices (4 servings)

Ingredients:

For the Loaf:

1 cup brown lentils, dry (190 g)

2 tablespoons rolled oats

2 tablespoons ground flax

1 cup walnuts, roughly crushed (100 g)

1 large carrot, grated

1 yellow onion, grated

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon parsley dry

½ teaspoon oregano, dry

½ teaspoon red chili flakes

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt

For the Glaze:

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon coconut sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Get the full recipe here .

Boneless Turkey Breast Roast by Olena Osipov of iFOODreal.com

"Boneless turkey breast roast is the perfect main entrée if you are feeding a smaller crowd over the holidays," says Olena Osipov of iFOODreal.com . "This method of stuffing the turkey breast with garlic, then rubbing it with fresh herbs is a nod to my Ukrainian roots where Mom cooked roasts the same way. They always turned out flavorful and this does, too."

Osipov adds that leftovers are great to use as a healthier deli meat alternative for sandwiches or in turkey tetrazzini or turkey noodle soup.

Makes 10 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Turkey Breast Roast

3 lbs fresh boneless turkey roast in the casing

3 large garlic cloves cut into matchsticks

3 large rosemary sprigs, leaves removed and minced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 1/4 tsp salt

For the Easy Pan Gravy (optional)

2 cups low sodium chicken stock or water

1/4 cup white wine

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp cornstarch

1/4 tsp salt

Ground black pepper to taste

Get the full recipe here .

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya by Anne Clark of My Kitchen Serenity

"This Cajun Sausage and Chicken Jambalaya is an easy, one-pot meal that's great for any holiday feast. It's a family favorite because it's flavorful, filling, and ready to eat in under an hour," says Anne Clark of My Kitchen Serenity .

Clark suggests serving with buttered and toasted French bread and a green salad. (Cornbread works, too, as Clark notes). "This recipe uses several shortcuts to keep prep time to a minimum, such as using frozen chopped onion, bell pepper, and celery. Canned chicken broth and canned tomatoes also help save time [preparing] for this recipe," she adds."

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1" chunks

1 pound smoked, spicy sausage (such as Conecuh or Andouille), cut into 1" discs

1 cup diced onion (see recipe Note for time-saving step)

1 cup diced bell pepper (see recipe Note for time-saving step)

1/2 cup diced celery (see recipe Note for time-saving step)

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano

1 14.5-ounce can chicken broth

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere's, Slap Ya Mama, or seasoning of choice)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups uncooked, extra long grain rice (or long grain)

Get the full recipe here .

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese by Melinda Keckler of CrinkledCookbook.com

This mac and cheese knocks it out of the park. "Made from scratch but easy to make. This is a creamy and satisfying combination of a classic fall flavor — butternut squash — along with a delicious blend of three cheeses, subtle spices and pasta," says Melinda Keckler, owner and creator of the Northwest food blog CrinkledCookbook.com .

Be sure to serve with extra Tabasco sauce if you like things spicy.

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups diced butternut squash, about 1 pound of squash

2 cups milk

¼ cup butter unsalted

¼ cup flour

½ pound mezzi rigatoni or any small shaped pasta

1 ¼ cups cheddar cheese shredded

¾ cup smoked Gouda cheese shredded

½ cup Parmesan cheese shredded

½ teaspoon nutmeg ground

¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground pepper

Get the full recipe here .