TSA officers stop passenger at airport carrying sword cane

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The sword was discovered by a TSA officer at the checkpoint after the cane went through the X-ray monitor.

A passenger traveling through LaGuardia Airport in New York City was stopped last week for trying to bring a cane concealing a sharp blade inside.

The sword cane measured 24-inches in length according to a photo of the weapon tweeted by TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The sword was discovered by a TSA officer at the checkpoint after the cane went through the X-ray monitor. The man carrying the unique item reportedly told TSA officials he had purchased the cane at an antique store and was unaware that there was a sword inside.

The Port Authority Police arrested the man on weapons charges.

The unidentified traveler is by far not the first person to try to bring a blade concealed inside a cane onto a flight. In fact, the TSA has a helpful one-minute video dedicated to how to double-check whether or not your cane has a sword inside.

