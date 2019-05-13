TSA officers stop passenger at airport carrying sword cane

A passenger traveling through LaGuardia Airport in New York City was stopped last week for trying to bring a cane concealing a sharp blade inside.

TSA CONFISCATES MASSIVE MACHETE AT CHECKPOINT

The sword cane measured 24-inches in length according to a photo of the weapon tweeted by TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The sword was discovered by a TSA officer at the checkpoint after the cane went through the X-ray monitor. The man carrying the unique item reportedly told TSA officials he had purchased the cane at an antique store and was unaware that there was a sword inside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Port Authority Police arrested the man on weapons charges.

The unidentified traveler is by far not the first person to try to bring a blade concealed inside a cane onto a flight. In fact, the TSA has a helpful one-minute video dedicated to how to double-check whether or not your cane has a sword inside.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS