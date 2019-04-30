TSA says new full-body scanners to add 'privacy filter' to protect passengers

A new full-body scanner will not be rolled out yet by the Transportation Security Administration over privacy concerns for passengers.

The scanner, built by the British firm Thruvision, is in the demonstration phase at the TSA testing facilities in Arlington, Va., and will not be considered for use in U.S. airports until the company fulfills government officials’ requirement to add a “privacy filter” to further protect passengers.

TSA CAN NOW FORCE TRAVELERS TO TAKE FULL-BODY SCANS

The machine, which, according to Thruvision, can perform a full-body screening with no blind spots in eight seconds, and successfully screen passengers from up to 25 feet away, invited some controversy over its potential to show too much — though Thruvision Americas Vice President Kevin Gramer said the scanner does not violate travelers’ privacy.

“A piece of narrowly drawn legislation from several years ago created a requirement that all people-screening technologies used at U.S. airport checkpoints have a privacy filter regardless of the image displayed,” Gramer said to the LA Times in a statement.

The company’s screening equipment and technology has “tremendous privacy and safety benefit[s],” Gramer added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The concerns stem from a group of full-body scanners made by Torrance manufacturer in 2013 that reportedly used low levels of radiation to create a seemingly nude image of the passenger.

The Thruvision scanners, however, use terahertz technology that is similar to thermal imaging to create a “green blob-like” image of a passenger, a spokesperson for the TSA said to Fox News. A dark outline is used to show if weapons or explosives are hidden on the passenger’s body.

Though the spokesperson told Fox News that the scanner was not in violation of privacy laws per the advanced imaging technology federal regulations, the administration was concerned over potential privacy concerns and requested the addition of the filter.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

TSA is expecting the privacy filter software updates to be available for the scanners in June.