Rare Christian cross among spectacular 1,000-year-old Viking treasures found by metal detectorists

Unusual cross pendant offers glimpse into early Christianization of region

Archaeologists recently unearthed a hoard of early medieval treasures on the banks of an inlet in northern Germany, all thanks to a metal detectorist.

The State Archaeology Department of Schleswig-Holstein (ALSH) announced the discovery in a press release in late May. 

The hoard, dating back roughly 1,000 years, was found on the shores of the Schlei, an inlet in the Baltic Sea. Officials said that the area is near "the once-significant Viking-era trading post of Haithabu."

RARE 1,200-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN CROSS FOUND IN FIELD BY METAL DETECTORIST

The hoard was originally flagged by a metal detectorist named Arjen Spiesswinkel, who reported his finds to the ALSH.

"A targeted follow-up search with additional detectorists helped narrow down the location of the find," the ALSH said in a statement.

Split image of volunteers, cross

German officials recently announced the discovery of hundreds of Viking artifacts found in a hoard near the Schlei, an inlet in the Baltic Sea. (Archäologische Landesamt Schleswig-Holstein (ALSH))

"Subsequently, a systematic excavation by the ALSH, together with volunteer helpers, recovered the objects."

Pictures show focused volunteers digging through the soil in search of the treasure hoard, which consisted of over 200 artifacts.

MAN STUMBLES ACROSS HOARD OF PRICELESS COINS WHILE OUT FOR NATURE WALK: 'FACE TO FACE WITH HISTORY'

"In this case, the hoard includes around 200 objects, mostly made of silver, hacksilver, fragments of Arabic coins (dirhams), bar pieces and jewelry," the statement noted.

Metal detectorists working near Schlei river

With the help of metal detectorists, officials found around 200 objects dating back to the Viking Age. (Archäologische Landesamt Schleswig-Holstein (ALSH))

Officials added, "Particularly noteworthy is a delicate cross pendant – an early testament to the beginning of Christianization in the region."

The ALSH also noted that hoard finds typically consist of "buried or submerged objects that were either hidden to protect them from others or laid down as offerings."

Cross in soil

The cross was decorated with numerous stamped dots and is an "early testament to the beginning of Christianization in the region," officials said. (Archäologische Landesamt Schleswig-Holstein (ALSH))

A ceramic shard and a whetstone were also found at the site, which officials believe may be "possible indications of a previously unknown settlement."

"The finds offer fascinating insights into the history of the 10th century, a time of trade, cultural exchange, and religious transformation," the statement concluded.

The Viking Age lasted from roughly 800 A.D. to 1050 A.D., meaning that the hoard dates back to the later part of the era.

Volunteers working on bank of river

The ancient finds include 200 silver artifacts, Arabic coins, and a cross pendant dating back 1,000 years to the Viking era. (Archäologische Landesamt Schleswig-Holstein (ALSH))

The discovery comes as many recent Viking-related finds have been uncovered across Europe.

In Sweden, officials recently announced the discovery of a Viking grave with "Christian overtones" on the outskirts of Linköping.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.