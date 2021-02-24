Traveling without quarantine? It may soon be possible with new airline industry app

International travel could soon take off again, sans quarantine.

A new app from the International Air Travel Association (IATA) that will let airline and government officials log and share travelers' health information, like COVID-19 results and vaccination statuses, is slated to be available in March, and free to passengers via both IOS and Android platforms, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The IATA Travel Pass works by alerting passengers to the health requirements of their destinations in order to be allowed entry, and provide a health itinerary of sorts, with information on requirements, testing centers, and even the ability to schedule appointments. A "digital passport" feature is included for receiving and storing digital vaccination or testing information, which can be shared with airlines or other authorities "to facilitate travel."

"With this app, IATA also aims to provide governments with the confidence to reopen borders without imposing quarantines on incoming travelers," the IATA says on its website.

CORONAVIRUS PASSPORTS WITH VACCINATION INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT

Singapore Airlines will be among the first to test run the app, followed by trails with Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Copay Airlines and another 15 others, according to IATA. IATA says it also received an endorsement from Panama, and is in talks with other governments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac had previously stated of the idea in November. "The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements. We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation."