Travel report identifies top searched destinations for summer 2021

While the coronavirus may have inspired Americans to try staycations, there are just some destinations people are looking forward to traveling to more than others.

A travel report from vacation rental service HomeToGo analyzed search data from its users to identify 10 destinations that are likely to be popular for summer travelers if the pandemic lets up.

Five of those destinations are in the U.S. while one is a U.S. territory. The rest are international hotspots that are located in Asia, North America and the Caribbean.

Priest Lake, Idaho

Annual Search Trend: 560.6%

Priest Lake in Idaho is a mountainous destination that has an abundant list of outdoor and wilderness activities. The average length of a stay is around 6.1 days on average and the median costs per night is $344.40, according to HomeToGo’s internal data.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Annual Search Trend: 767.2%

St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands are a slightly more popular search query for HomeToGo users. The U.S. territory offers a tropical stay at this Caribbean archipelago, which may explain its moderate price median of $369.60 and why travelers tend to stay here for 10.3 days – the third longest duration on HomeToGo’s list.

Maldives

Annual Search Trend: 820%

Travelers are a bit more interested in the blue waters and white sand beaches of the Maldives. The South Asian country is on the pricier side of the list with a median cost per night of $378, but HomeToGo says tourists stay here for around 7.7 days on average.

Lido Key, Florida

Annual Search Trend: 952.6%

Lido Key in Florida was in even more searches for HomeToGo users. The barrier island, which is off the coast of Sarasota, provides stunning beaches while being the third cheapest on HomeToGo with a median cost of $267.60 per night. Duration of visits here are the second longest on the list at 11.1 days on average.

North Captiva Island, Florida

Annual Search Trend: 1,140%

Over 54.7 miles down south from Lido Key is Florida’s North Captiva Island. The incredibly small four-mile-long and half-mile-wide island turned out to be the most expensive on HomeToGo’s list with a median cost of $548.40 per night. But, visitors enjoy the island enough to stay 8.4 days on average.

Bali, Indonesia

Annual Search Trend: 1,145.5%

Bali in Indonesia might not be the most searched on the list, but it stands out as the fifth most popular and offers the cheapest stay with a median cost of $163.20. The affordability of the Southeast Asian city might just be why it has the longest visit duration on average at 20.7 days.

Reunion, Florida

Annual Search Trend: 1,465.9%

About 10 miles away from Walt Disney World Resort is Reunion, a "master-planned community" in Florida. The in-demand destination is the third most expensive with a median cost of $416.40 per night, which could explain why it has the shortest visit duration on the list with an average length of 5.9 days.

Tulum, Mexico

Annual Search Trend: 1,959.1%

The Mexican town of Tulum is the third most popular destination among HomeToGo users. It offers a tropical beach destination and is the second cheapest on the list with a median cost of $164.40 per night. Travelers reportedly stay for an average of 8.2 days.

Gulf Coast, U.S.

Annual Search Trend: 4,407.9%

The Gulf Coast of the U.S. borders the Gulf of Mexico and includes Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. This versatile southern region is the second most expensive on HomeToGo’s list with a median cost of $417.60. Visitors stay here for around 7.1 days on average.

Aruba

Annual Search Trend: 5,854.8%

Aruba was a standout on HomeToGo’s list as the most popular destination that is searched for in the last year. The Southern Caribbean island was the fourth cheapest out of the 10 destinations at a median cost of $274.80 per night. On average, travelers stay there for 9.5 days.