Consumer survey shows which travel destinations people want to visit in 2021

With the coronavirus pandemic hindering travel in 2020, consumers are holding out hope for next year.

In fact, 70% of U.S. and Canadian travelers say they plan to take a vacation in 2021, according to a new survey from the Travel Leaders Group and World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) – two global private sector advisory firms that focus on travel and tourism industries.

71 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HOPE TO VISIT FAMILY FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS, STUDY CLAIMS

Of those who said they’d like to have a vacation next year, 45% have already arranged plans while 54% are at least thinking about travel.

“Consumer uncertainty about the risk of exposure or concerns about being quarantined is a core problem,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s president and CEO, regarding the survey’s findings. “With rapid testing to replace quarantine requirements, enhanced contact tracing and industry-wide standards by sector that can be clearly communicated to the public, we can help alleviate many of those concerns.”

LONELY PLANET RELEASES ‘ULTIMATE TRAVEL LIST' SECOND EDITION

The top three international travel destinations Americans and Canadians are likely to flock toward are in Europe (38%), the Caribbean (34%) and Mexico (15%), according to the survey.

Central and South America, Australia, Africa and Asia were next on the list. Travelers from the U.S. also expressed interest in visiting Canada.

HAWAII GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES DIFFERENT TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR VISITING DIFFERENT ISLANDS

However, when it comes down to domestic travel, Americans shared their desire to visit uncrowded spaces that can offer outdoor- or beach-related experiences, including national parks in Florida, Hawaii, Alaska and California.

“Traditionally popular” destinations that are prone to crowding such as New York City and Nevada notably scored lower during this survey, which questioned nearly 3,000 frequent travelers throughout September.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Meanwhile, Canadians who are looking into "staycations" are leaning toward British Columbia, Atlantic Canada, Alberta, Ontario, national parks and “anywhere uncrowded.”