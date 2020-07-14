Tourists cause problems at Spanish beaches by claiming spots and then leaving for hours: report

Some people will always try to cheat the system.

As the summer hits its full swing, tourists are still making their way to the beach. As the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat, many beaches across the world are limiting the number of guests and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines.

Unfortunately, this means that there’s less space on beaches that are typically crowded under normal conditions.

Beaches in Spain have had some tourists show up early in the day, claim a spot by planting their belongings there (beach chairs, towels, etc) and then wandering off for hours, The Sun reports. This has reportedly caused problems with tourists arriving and being unable to enter the beach, due to a lack of open spots.

The problem has apparently gotten so bad that authorities have been called in to issue fines and even haul off unclaimed possessions, such as beach chairs, folding tables and even an inflatable boat.

One of the most popular beach destinations in Spain is in Torrox and zones on the beach have been marked out to ensure people maintain the proper distance.

According to The Sun, the Torrox Council published a statement about the situation, saying, “May we remind all users of our beaches that space reservation is not allowed. The Torrox Local Police and Civil Protection Torrox coordinate and watch over compliance with this rule and proceed to collect beach items that reserve the space.”

The statement continues, “This year we add the Covid-19 issue as an additional reason to be responsible and not leave those items that occupy a space that for reasons of capacity and distance can be used by other users. Walking, eating at the beach bar or nearby establishment can be done and in that case, the police are informed and there will be no action. The goods are removed when it is detected that they have gone home and take hours to return until after nap in many cases."