Top 10 US cities for coffee lovers revealed

The National Coffee Association found that 67% of Americans drink coffee every single day, and WalletHub released a study showing which cities are made for coffee lovers.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Google Trends, Yelp and other platforms, WalletHub analyzed the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 12 key metrics.

Some of the metrics included were the average price per pack of coffee, average price of a cappuccino, average spending on coffee per household, coffee shops per capita, donut shops per capita and more.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo told Fox News Digital that shifts in the rankings over the years show "the competitive nature of the coffee industry across the U.S. and the evolving metrics that influence these rankings."

"Coffee has become a staple of American culture, helping people stay energized for the workday and bond with friends or dates," Lupo said in the press release.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for coffee lovers to live in or visit in 2024.

Top cities for coffee drinkers

10. Miami, Florida

9. Austin, Texas

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Long Beach, California

6. Tampa, Florida

5. Orlando, Florida

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

3. Seattle, Washington

2. San Francisco, California

1. Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, was ranked the best city for coffee lovers based largely on its high number of affordable coffee shops with at least a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

In 2023, Portland was ranked in second place while San Francisco was ranked first.

WalletHub reported that Portland also has the ninth-highest coffee shops per capita that offer free Wi-Fi — but that over 24% of the population owns an electric coffee grinder for making the beverage at home.

Lupo said, "Portland, Oregon, continued to hold the top spot as the best coffee city in America for 2024, reaffirming its strong coffee culture and vibrant local scene."

"Portland’s position as this year’s top coffee city this year should not be surprising given its previous rankings. However, the city’s fall from first place in 2021 to fifth in 2022 and its return to the top spot in 2024 suggests a dynamic coffee scene," he added.

San Francisco and Seattle came in second and third place, respectively, thanks to their average spending being $280 and $240 each year on coffee.

Lupo noted, "While cities such as San Francisco and Seattle also boast strong coffee cultures, Portland's long run near the top of the rankings reflects its deep-rooted coffee culture and commitment to excellence."

Cities toward the bottom of the list included San Jose, Nashville, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Boise — which was ranked last.