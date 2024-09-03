Most popular coffee beverages in each US state: See if your choice tops the list

Fall is creeping in as many turn to their beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte for the festive season.

It’s believed that 101.1 million U.S. adults drink coffee on a daily basis, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — and many coffee drinkers have specific go-to orders.

For some, a plain cup of Joe is their pick, while others might go for a sweeter option with a variety of milk types.

Coffeeness, an online research resource for coffee lovers, released a study that showed the most popular coffee drinks in each U.S. state.

Based on data from Google searches, espresso was the most popular drink in the United States — ranking as the top coffee pick in 28 states, according to Coffeeness.

The latte came in second place by ranking No. 1 in 14 states.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest U.S. cities — and the favorite coffee orders of those cities' residents in 2024.

Most popular coffee beverages in top U.S. cities

New York — Espresso

Los Angeles — Macchiato

Chicago — Cappuccino

Houston — Cappuccino

Phoenix — Americano

Philadelphia — Cappuccino

Denver — Cortado

Las Vegas — Affogato

Jacksonville — Espresso

Atlanta — Cappuccino

Cappuccinos were preferred in 11 U.S. states and came in third most popular in the country, said Coffeeness.

The group also noted that residents of Alabama, Nebraska, North Dakota and Connecticut have cappuccino and latte as their favorite coffee beverages — while those in Hawaii like affogato and espresso the best.

Louisiana is the only state in which café au lait is the most preferred, likely stemming from its French culture.

Folks in Tampa, New Orleans and Atlanta indicated they like large, frothy and creamy cappuccinos, based on the data Coffeeness collected.

Although coffee is often the first thing Americans think about when they wake up in the morning, sleep experts advise coffee drinkers to wait a beat before consuming the beloved beverage.

"When you wake up, your stress hormone cortisol level, which is a hormone that enhances alertness and focus, as well as regulates your metabolism and immune system response, is at its peak," said Dr. Deborah Lee, a U.K.-based doctor who works with bed manufacturer Get Laid Beds, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Elevated levels of cortisol may impact your immune system, and if they’re already at their peak when waking up, drinking coffee as soon as your eyes open may do more harm than good, and may even make you immune to caffeine over a long period of time," Lee added.

Taking this rhythm into consideration, Lee suggested that the best time to have caffeine would be at least 45 minutes after waking up, when "your cortisol rhythm starts to dip."

She said the ideal time to have coffee is mid-to-late morning — when you start to feel an energy slump.

Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile contributed reporting.