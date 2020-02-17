Footage shows tigers chasing tour bus full of safari goers

Vacations are all about having memorable experiences, right?

Footage from a safari in India shows a tiger grabbing hold of the vehicle’s curtain and refusing to let go. Even as the driver revved the engine, the big cat kept its jaws clamped down on the fabric.

The incident occurred on a jungle safari in Chhattisgarh, India, newsgathering agency Southwest News (SWNS) reports. A bus full of tourists watched as the tiger grabbed a curtain dangling from the back of the vehicle and held on tight.

At one point, the driver begins to rev the engine, although the cat doesn’t seem to react.

FORMER AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT CLAIMS HE FAILED BREATHALYZER BECAUSE OF KETO DIET

Eventually, another tiger shows up and the two cats fight with each other, giving the bus a chance to make its escape. Unfortunately, the original cat decided it wasn’t going to let its prey get away without a fight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the bus drove off, both tigers begin to chase it. The footage shows one of the tour guides closing a gate on the bus. Tourists on the bus can be heard laughing during the incident, although others sound more alarmed during the encounter.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to SWNS, the driver and the tour guide were terminated by the forest administration for not following proper safety protocols.

In a statement obtained by the news agency, a spokesperson for Nandanvan Jungle Safari said, “We have suspended the services of the vehicle's driver and also have terminated the services of the guide after they ignored the standard protocol and safety measures were compromised."