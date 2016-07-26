The world's most beautiful infinity pools

Infinity pools are all about blurring the line between man-made and natural, and few places have a more gorgeous contrast than these ten hotel pools.

From elephant spotting in the Serengeti to country-counting in the Golden Triangle, there's so much more than just swimming to do at our favorite infinity pools across the globe.

1. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti

No, this isn’t Photoshopped. It’s what happens when you build an infinity pool in the heart of Tanzania’s wildlife-rich Serengeti National Park.

Herds of wild elephants frequent the pool area daily, as do wildebeests, giraffes, zebras, and other greats of Africa’s animal kingdom. And, better yet, there’s bar service!

2. The Resort at Pedegral

This beachfront beauty guarantees a front-row seat to Los Cabos, Mexico’s dreamiest shorelines.

Gaze at endless vistas of sand and sea while keeping an eye out for breaching humpback whales, wave-riding dolphins, and the natural arches of Land’s End.

Order a tamarind margarita from the swim-up bar and get comfy in one of the pool’s signature half-submerged lounge chairs.

3. The St. Regis Princeville Resort

Kauai’s multi-hued mountains, skyscraping waterfalls, rugged canyons, and sparkling bays are perhaps best appreciated by helicopter.

But, on the ground, we love this 5,000-square-foot infinity-edged swimming pool for our fix of Hawaii’s most iconic scenery.

4. Cape Weligama

Along southern Sri Lanka’s palm-laced coastline, this all-villa Relais & Châteaux resort (named to Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List when it opened in 2015) has more than a half-dozen small infinity pools sprinkled across its 12 cliff-top acres.

The most extraordinary panoramas are reserved for the main crescent shaped pool, where the pounding waves and verdant landscapes appear to collide over the horizon.

5. Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa

It’s a battle of the ultra-blues at this sleek, symmetric pool spilling over Anguilla’s hyper-turquoise Shoal Bay East.

At the pool’s far end, a glass wall creates the infinity edge illusion, allowing beachcombers to peek in on the underwater action.

Check out more of the world's most beautiful infinity pools.