The Perfect RV for An All-American Road Trip

There are RVs for quick weekend getaways, family-focused adventures, romantic retreats, tailgating or even bringing your golf carts and other grown-up toys with you.

Then there is the 5th wheel – the perfect option for that epic road trip you’ve always dreamed of taking. This week we chose the Solitude by Grand Design, the most spacious extended stay fifth wheel trailer ever built. Extended stay may mean hitting the road for months of your life, or parking your trailer at your favorite campground and using it as a vacation retreat.

The Solitude boasts tall ceilings, deep cabinets, scenic window areas, a fireplace, full size fridge, walk-in closet, queen size master bedroom with floor plans that sleep up to six, three slide outs that bring the width to 101 inches and even an outdoor kitchen – truly a home away from home. And with their 288-point inspection process, your Grand Design is impeccably built.

Our trip to the Bourbon Trail brought us to the Kentucky Horse Park Campground in Lexington, nestled between gorgeous horse farms and rolling fields of blue grass. We set up camp just in time to put out a huge meal thanks to the storage our Solitude affords. One of the most appealing reasons to own an RV is the camaraderie. Like most campgrounds, our neighbors became our new friends. In fact, campgrounds are considered the neighborhoods of yesterday. You’ll see multiple generations traveling together with kids playing unsupervised (and safe!) while the parents and grandparents reconnect – building lifetime memories.

No matter what stage you are in life, if you’re wanting to hit the open road in comfort and style, then a 5th wheel may just be the right fit for you.

For help with all the different RV types, choosing a campground, finding a dealer or rental outlet near you, lists of what to bring, sample road trips, recipes, advice – everything you need to know to help plan your adventure, visit GoRVing.com.