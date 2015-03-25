The Cure added to 2013 Voodoo Fest lineup

British rock band The Cure is the latest addition to the lineup for the 2013 Voodoo Fest, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The upcoming performance marks the band's Voodoo festival debut and their first appearance in New Orleans since 2000.

The Cure joins a bill led by Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Calvin Harris, Bassnectar, Paramore and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

Formally known as the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, the festival will be held Nov. 1-3 in New Orleans' City Park.