Swiss ski school hiring a 'ski slope tester'

A Swiss ski school is calling on winter sports enthusiasts to test and critique their slopes. Altitude Ski School in the scenic Alpine village of Verbier in Valais Canton is seeking a skillful skiier to review its slopes, holding the official title of “ski slope tester.”

While it’s unclear if the chosen candidate will get paid, applicants are welcome to choose between eight scenic mountains (including Davos and Zermatt) where the ski school offers lessons for the enviable gig.

“The ideal candidate must have a passion for beautiful scenery, be happy to chuck on a pair of skis, and it certainly helps to love Swiss cheese and chocolate, although maybe not together!” the job posting reads.

Interested applicants can apply via Altitude’s website; the lucky candidate will be announced on Jan. 5.

A number of winterized jobs have been popping up during the pandemic. A role for a nanny in Aspen with professional ski training experience was posted in September, offering a six-figure salary to boot.

Stateside, Americans who want to hit the slopes during the pandemic, particularly those with less experience, should proceed with caution if heading out into the backcountry, experts urge.

“As limits on resort skiing multiply, and people want to avoid crowds, the allure of skiing in the backcountry is strong,” Adrian Ballinger, climber and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions, told Fox News.

“The danger is that the backcountry is not controlled for avalanches, nor are there trail signs or ski patrol in the case of an accident. All these factors mean it takes a lot of knowledge and experience to safely ski in the backcountry.”

