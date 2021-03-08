Super Nintendo World in Japan sets opening date after months of delays

Theme parks just got a power-up.

Over the past year, theme parks around the world have either had to limit the number of guests that could attend or shut down entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the ongoing outbreak, the opening of a highly anticipated new theme park in Japan was delayed.

Now, that park has an opening date.

On Monday, Nintendo announced that Super Nintendo World, located in Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, will open on March 18. The theme park had previously been scheduled to open on February 4, but that opening was delayed due to a state of emergency being declared in the area due to the pandemic.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO'S EPIC UNIVERSE THEME PARK DELAYS OPENING TO 2025: REPORT

The park was originally scheduled to open last summer ahead of the Summer Olympics, which had been scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Business Insider reports.

When the park finally opens, strict health and safety protocol will be enforced to stop the possible spread of COVID-19. These measures reportedly include limited capacity, and guests will be required to wear face masks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Japanese theme park is based on the Super Mario franchise and features a variety of attractions based on the popular video game series. According to a news release from Nintendo, guests will enter the park through a clay pipe which will transport them to the Mushroom Kingdom -- similar to how pipes in the video game transport Mario and Luigi to different locations.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A Super Nintendo World is also being built at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., although the opening date was just pushed back two years until 2025, NME reports.