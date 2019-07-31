Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

Structure fire breaks out at San Francisco airport maintenance building

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A two-alarm structure fire broke out at a United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport around 7:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT INSIDE OVERHEAD COMPARTMENT 'PERPLEXES' PASSENGER

The fire, which is ongoing, began on the fifth floor of the building located north of the terminals, according to fire officials.

Photos of the fire shared on Twitter show large plumes of smoke rising up from the building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Photos of the fire shared on Twitter show large plumes of smoke rising up from the building.<br>

Photos of the fire shared on Twitter show large plumes of smoke rising up from the building.<br> (Anup Patel / Twitter)

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Fly SFO confirmed that everyone inside the building had been evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries.

San Francisco Fire Department and first responders were called to the scene.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Fly SFO confirmed that everyone inside the building had been evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Fly SFO confirmed that everyone inside the building had been evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries. (KTVU)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Passenger terminals have not been affected at this time and flights are continuing to operate as scheduled.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.