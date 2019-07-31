Structure fire breaks out at San Francisco airport maintenance building

A two-alarm structure fire broke out at a United Airlines maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport around 7:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The fire, which is ongoing, began on the fifth floor of the building located north of the terminals, according to fire officials.

Photos of the fire shared on Twitter show large plumes of smoke rising up from the building.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Fly SFO confirmed that everyone inside the building had been evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries.

San Francisco Fire Department and first responders were called to the scene.

Passenger terminals have not been affected at this time and flights are continuing to operate as scheduled.